New option to report child abuse

(06/01/10)- People who are legally required to report suspected child abuse and neglect in Michigan may now do so online.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently launched the Michigan Online Reporting System for use by mandated reporters such as physicians, teachers and clergy.

Previously, they had to call to make a verbal report to Children's Protective Services and follow up with a written report.

A toll-free hotline remains available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.