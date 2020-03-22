New order means longer time for limited services at restaurants and closures for other businesses

(03/22/20) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order signed Saturday calls for hair, nail and tanning salons as well as tattoo shops, to close until April 13.

"The order also reaffirms the other temporary closures of places of public accommodation that were required by Executive Order 2020-9. The order takes effect no later than March 22 at 9 a.m. and remains in effect until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.," according to a news release Saturday.

ABC12 asked the governor's office if this applies to restaurants. The office says restaurants must continue to operate with carry-out, drive-thru and delivery services until April 13. This also extends the closure time for fitness centers, theaters, spas, casinos and other public spaces.

Whitmer says those previously mentioned businesses require people to be within 6-feet from one another. Physical distancing is an important strategy in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

