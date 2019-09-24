New parking meters in downtown Flint offer more flexible options

(9/24/2019) - New automated parking meters coming to downtown Flint area are more forgiving than the former system.

Crews are installing meters called Flint AutoPark in the downtown area, replacing the existing automated system. AutoPark is easier to administer and allows users to add money from afar before their time expires to avoid a $25 ticket.

Parking costs remain the same at $1 hour with a two-hour maximum between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The first five minutes of parking is free, allowing for dropoffs, pickups and quick errands. A two-hour parking time limit remains in effect and vehicles left in a spot longer still could face a ticket even if the meter hasn't expired.

“We wanted to create a parking system that uses modern technology to create the best possible visitor experience,” said Gerard Burnash, executive director of the Flint Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA has been installing the AutoPark meters for several weeks and plans to switch them on Tuesday.

Parking enforcement will issue more warnings and allow longer grace periods over the next 30 days while drivers get used to the new system. Parking ambassadors will be downtown to help drivers learn to use it.

With the AutoPark system, parking spots have a lighted marker with a number. Drivers need to enter their parking spot number when they pay at a meter or using the Sentry mobile app.

The app allows drivers to add money to their spot without walking back to the meter. It also offers a prepay option for people who frequently park downtown so they don't have to visit a meter.

Metered parking is only on Flint's busiest streets around Saginaw, Harrison and Beach streets. Parking is free beyond Harrison and Beach streets.