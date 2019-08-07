New program for the Lapeer County Jail aims at successful future

After a few years of planning, the Lapeer County Sheriff's office is bringing a new program to inmates hoping to give them tools for a more successful future.

"Classes in jail are great but once they walk out that door, they have to address a lot of stressors that were created by whatever they did to get here." said deputy Joe Davis.

Deputy Davis says, the new program offering classes through the Lapeer County ISD will guide inmates to the right path by giving them something positive to continue as soon as they leave the facility.

"A lot of these classes have employ-ability where they learn how to interview, write a resume based off of their criminal history," said Davis.

As they transition back in the community they can gain training for careers as CNA's, Cyber Security, and Certified Maintenance Technicians.

"We get to the point where we release them and there is no support or guidance and they just fall back into the same old same old," said Davis. "This class gives them the confidence, teaches them tricks of the trade with interviewing. They're told to be honest about their past and how to work through that."

Each inmate does have to go through a screening and application process to be considered for the program.

So far 8 have been signed up.