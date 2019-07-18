New program offers employees next-day pay, and it's available now

(07/18/19) - A brand-new program is making every day a pay day.

GPS Hospitality owns businesses like Pizza Hut, Popeye's, and Burger King.

The Burger King location in Fenton is one of nearly 200 across the country participating in a new program called "Work Today, Pay Tomorrow."

"Everybody runs into issues with money at one time or another, and I've seen people go to the Payday Advance places and pay a hefty percentage fee for a short loan. There's no fees involved in this whatsoever," Laurie Covieo said. Covieo is the Senior General Manager of Burger King in Fenton.

The Instant Pay program offers employees 50 percent of their pay the next day. For example, if an employee work eight hours, they'll be eligible to receive four hours paid from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the following day using either a pay card or an app. Covieo hopes it can help employees worry less about daily finances.

"If you work eight hours, a four-hour pay isn't going to solve your problems the next day, but if you're short gas money, that can be a big help or short some groceries for your family and trying to make it to pay day, that can be a big help," Covieo said.

The remainder of the pay would come after their usual 2-week pay period. Covieo says it's new, different, and out-of-the-box. It also doesn't happen often in this industry, so the goal is to succeed in today's tough labor market.

"As there's lesser and lesser employees and everybody is hiring, it's just another avenue for us to try to attract people," Julie Linton said. Linton is the District Leader for GPS Hospitality, Burger King franchise.

The program was in testing during the last half of 2018, but the plan is to roll it out to all franchise stores by August.