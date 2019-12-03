New recreational marijuana store opening in Northern Michigan

(12/3/2019) - Recreational marijuana customers have a new option outside Ann Arbor when Lit Provisioning Center opens on Friday.

The new store at 600 W. 7th St. in Evart will begin selling Lume Cannabis Co. products on the recreational market. Lit will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony 10 a.m.

“Our No.1 priority is providing safe, high-quality cannabis products to patients and recreational consumers across Michigan,” said Doug Hellyar, president and chief operating officer of Lume.

The store will sell a variety of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates.

“All of our products are grown locally and cultivated in our state-of-the-art facility by our highly-trained team of experienced growers,” Hellyar said. “This allows us to ensure our broad flower offering has consistent aromas, appearances and effects, which our patients have come to appreciate.”

Lume Cannabis Co. already operates a store in Kalamazoo and plans to open nine additional stores across Michigan next year.

“At Lume, our goal is to be Michigan’s best cannabis operator and most trusted source on all things cannabis,” Hellyar said. “Every cannabis consumer is looking for a different experience and our broad range of high-quality products allows us to meet the unique needs of any customer and provide an unparalleled customer experience.”

The first three recreational marijuana stores began selling products in Michigan on Sunday. All three are located in Ann Arbor.