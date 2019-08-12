New research shows more benefits of exercising while pregnant

New research from the journal of Medicine and Science shows exercising while pregnant many not just help mothers, but the babies too.

Many expecting mothers are cautious of nearly everything they do while pregnant, but research shows getting up and getting active is one of the best ways to prepare yourself and your baby for a healthy outcome.

"20-30 minutes of exercise 5 days a week during pregnancy is shown to be beneficial to the mother," said Dr. Omari Young. "Just like outside of pregnancy, cardiovascular health and weight management."

Hurley OBGYN Dr. Omari Young says exercising in moderation a few days a week is the best way to see benefits.

"Standard, walking, swimming, running, jogging. some light yoga. Stationary biking that's totally safe," said Young.

New research through the journal of Medicine and Science shows babies born to mothers who exercise during their pregnancy show improved signs of neuromotor development.

Dr. Young says in addition, there are many risk factors that can be decreased by adding more movement to an expecting mothers lifestyle.

"Obviously with weight management, you reduce the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes in pregnancy which can indirectly effect the pregnancy," said Young. "So if you're sitting and not doing much physical activity, that can put you at risk for blood clots, which is not a good outcome for a pregnancy."

Dr Young says, it is best to consult with your doctor before starting an exercise routine.