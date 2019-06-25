New salon owner in downtown Flint hoping to attract new clientele

(6/25/2019) - There's a new place in downtown Flint that can cater to all beauty needs.

"We just have a different style with the look of the salon and the way that we do lashes and our services," said owner Rachael Mallard.

It's a colorful little salon on Harrison Street inside the Capitol Theater Building. The salon offers services like make-up, facials, eyelash extensions and eyebrows.

"We all love what we do, we each have our little niche that we fully dive into," Mallard said.

Beauty Affair officially opened a week ago. Mallard has another salon in Swartz Creek, but opening up a new shop in Flint has allowed her to be part of the city's transformation.

"Just to be part of downtown Flint and to be involved in the rebuild and just bring awareness to people who are not familiar with downtown Flint or they don't feel comfortable here so I'm happy to be part of that," she said.

Although downtown has businesses opening back to back, Mallard said there's no competition -- just fellowship.

"It's amazing, everyone down here was so accepting and just excited to see a new business owner," she said.

Mallard wants to be that place everyone can feel and look good every time they walk out the door. All appointments must be booked in advance.