New sentence ordered in case of Detroit firefighter's death

(4/20/20) - A man convicted of arranging an arson that killed a Detroit firefighter has been sentenced three times since the 2008 crime.

Twelve years later, the Michigan appeals court says the trial court still hasn’t been able to get it right.

Mario Willis was convicted of second-degree murder. Firefighter Walt Harris died when a roof collapsed on him.

This time, the appeals court says a Wayne County judge failed to justify why Willis deserved a minimum prison sentence of 37 years.

The sentencing guidelines were lower. The case is returning to Judge Margaret Van Houten.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

