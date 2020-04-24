New state data shows spread of coronavirus in Michigan nursing homes

(4/24/2020) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began reporting the number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities on Friday.

The data shows 275 cases in Mid-Michigan facilities and more than 2,200 statewide. Those figures just show the number of coronavirus patients present there now.

Here are the numbers:

Genesee County

-- Maple Woods Manor, 24

-- Regency at Grand Blanc, 20

-- Fenton HealthCare, 19

-- Medilodge of Grand Blanc, 12

-- Willowbrook Manor, 12

-- Kith Haven, 9

-- Wellbridge of Fenton, 6

-- Heartland HCC Briarwood, 1

Iosco County

Lakeview Manor Healthcare Center, 1

Isabella County

-- Isabella County Medical Care Facility, 23

Lapeer County

-- Lapeer County Medical Care Facility, 3

Midland County

-- Brittany Manor, 1

Saginaw County

-- Wellspring Lutheran Frankenmuth, 42

-- Samaritas, 11

-- Chesaning Nursing & Rehab Center, 8

-- Great Lakes Rehab Center, 8

-- Hoyt Nursing & Rehab. Centre, 2

Shiawassee County

-- Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center, 34

Tuscola County

-- Medilodge of Cass City, 4

-- Tuscola County Medical Care Community, 5

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said help is on the way for nursing facilities.

"I'm working very closely with departments to work with these nursing facilities, and we have committed $3.8 million to support response efforts," she said. "Recent postings of public health experts and clinicians to about assistance to these nursing homes and to really them."

State officials say anyone concerned about a loved one should have a conversation with nursing home staff about their COVID-19 practices and procedures.