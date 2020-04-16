3 strains of COVID-19 found in Michigan

(04/16/2020)-"We are not always sure how, we are not always sure how, but the more it spreads around from person to person, you can tend to see different strains that will develop,"said nurse, Paula Peters.

That's what healthcare workers in Mid-Michigan have recently learned about COVID-19

"They had already detected that the COVID 19 strain had about 8 mutations already, and 3 different mutations here in Michigan,"

Paula Peters is a Great Lakes Bay Healthcare nurse specializing in viruses like HIV and Hepatisis C

Peters explains the impact, as the fight continues to stop the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.

"If the virus mutates and you then come in contact with that mutated strain, the antibodies that you have developed against the virus you had, may not keep you from getting sick again," Peters said.

Peters is also the site manager for the COVID-19 Drive Thru testng in Saginaw

She says another concern of a mutated COVID-19, vaccinations.

It would be similiar to how Flu vaccinations are created.

"They may make it for the top 3 or 4 different strains of that year, that are the most deadly, the most prevalent strains. So when things change like that, it's a little frightening. It's a litte harder to fight off, or a little harder to eradicate, to get rid of," Peters said.

It why Peters says social distancing is so crucial right now.

"That's the biggest fight we have and stop spreading it. It's kind of eraticating itself, by not having a host to keep growing and replicating it," she said.

