New trial requested for man convicted of shooting Saginaw Township police officer

(11/25/19) - The man convicted of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig wants a new trial.

Joshua Rosebush, 30, was convicted of Koenig's shooting, and 25 other crimes in October.

Officer Koenig was shot on Jan. 22 in Kochville Township during a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on Officer Koenig's dashcam from his patrol car.

Rosebush was supposed to be sentenced for those crimes on Nov. 6. Instead his court-appointed attorney told Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello he planned to request a new trial, among other motions.

Monday Rosebush's lawyer, Rod O'Farrell, formally laid out his legal arguments behind his two of his three motions.

"They have to act in good faith, that would be implied and so I would argue that this should have started way back in February," O'Farrell told the court.

Rosebush's attorney believes the legal system violated a 180 day rule, designed for defendants awaiting trial while being held in prison.

Since his arrest and release from the hospital Rosebush has been held in prison, not a county jail like many defendants, because he was a parole absconder.

Second, O'Farrell is requesting a directed verdict of acquittal, along with a new trial on all counts.

O'Farrell told the court he doesn't think the prosecution proved Rosebush intended to kill Officer Jeff Koenig when he shot him, which is a key element to the most serious charge of assault with intent to murder.

Hon. Borrello is expected to rule on those motions Wednesday.

At the same time, the judge is expected to take a closer look at some guidelines which will determine how long Rosebush spends in prison, as well as the restitution he owes and his possible credit for time served.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson argued the timing is all wrong on the motions heard Monday. "By hearing this early your honor, the defense would have two bites of the apple. He could argue it now and then wait for the judgement to come down, and get the transcripts come out and then make it again," Stevenson said.

ABC12 will be in court Wednesday afternoon to learn the judge's decision on all three motions. Depending on what the judge decides, Rosebush is expected to be sentenced that day as well.

The other crimes a jury found Rosebush guilty of include several gun charges, charges stemming from the standoff with Shiawassee County D/Lt. Scott Shenk immediately before his capture, and charges for stealing several vehicles.