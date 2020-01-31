New video shows State Representative Rebekah Warren's DUI arrest

(01/31/2020) - New video shows the moments a state representative is arrested for drunk driving. It happened the day after Christmas in 2019.

Rebekah Warren, representing a portion of Ann Arbor, crashed into a freeway barrier while police trailer her on I-75 in Auburn Hills.

Our affiliate station in Detroit, WXYZ, was able to get a hold of Auburn Hills Police video under the Freedom of Information Act. It shows Warren was clearly bothered that police cameras were recording her arrest.

"You don't understand, I'm elected. I'm a senator. People will be, like, the senator got arrested. That'll be, like, (expletive). This is going to be the most famous arrest you've ever made," Warren says in the video.

Warren told police officers that she had two to three glasses of wine, and she doesn't recall hitting anything.

When asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests, she fails.

Warren refused to take a breathalyzer and was arrested shortly after.

A blood test showed her blood alcohol content was a .212, which is almost three times the legal limit.

"Do you understand there's going to be a moment that we're both going to be on TV? It's going to be like, the senator from Ann Arbor's career is over. Seriously, like literally, it's like this is career-ending for me," Warren says in the video.

State Representative Rebekah Warren was charged with being super drunk.

She declined to comment on the incident.