Newly confirmed coronavirus cases surge in Genesee and Saginaw counties

(4/16/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Gensee and Saginaw counties surged to their highest levels this week on Thursday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 61 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. That pushes the county's total number of confirmed cases to 1,149.

Eleven more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to the illness, pushing the county's total to 99.

The Flint area's share of Genesee County's total coronavirus cases continued falling Thursday. The city of Flint's 457 cases and Flint Township's 118 cases comprise 50% of the county's total.

The Flint area accounted for nearly 60% of Genesee County's coronavirus cases when the health department started publishing a breakdown of cases by area two weeks ago.

The Grand Blanc area is the next highest with 14% of the county's total -- 91 cases in Grand Blanc Township and 75 in the city of Grand Blanc. Burton follows closely behind with 68 cases, which equals 6% of the county's total.

The city of Clio has 47 cases, but the surrounding Vienna Township area has fewer than five cases. The Davison area accounts for nearly 5% of Genesee County cases -- 29 in Davison Township and 25 in the city of Davison.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 32 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is the county's highest count this week. That pushes the county's total to 350 cases.

An additional two deaths in Saginaw County were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 20. However, one more person was listed as recovered from the illness for a total of 23.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered coronavirus patients.