Newly confirmed coronavirus cases surge in Genesee and Saginaw counties

(4/22/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus accelerated again in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Wednesday amid an increase in testing.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 1,364. Seven more deaths reported Wednesday bring the county's total to 137.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 43 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, which brings the county's total to 475. Three more deaths bring the county's total to 34.

However, two more people were listed as recovered for a total of 40. The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not list a number of recovered coronavirus patients.

The daily increases in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in both counties were near their peaks.

Coronavirus testing has increased statewide this week to include anyone with mild symptoms of the illness and all first responders, health care workers and essential workers regardless of whether they have symptoms.

State and local health care providers are adding several new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites around Mid-Michigan. Most sites require an appointment or prior authorization for testing before patients arrive.

TEST SITES: Click here for a statewide list of coronavirus testing locations.

In Saginaw County, a total of 1,549 people have been tested for coronavirus and results from one-third of those were pending Wednesday morning.

In Genesee County, results from 375 coronavirus tests out of 2,834 administered were pending on Wednesday.