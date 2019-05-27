Newsmaker: Two authors discuss their new inspirational books about defying the odds

In the first segment Dan Ringo shares the account of his metaphorical rise from the Boiler Room to the Boardroom. His new book "Airman to CEO, Boiler Room to the Boardroom" is available now on Amazon and I-tunes.

In segments two and three Dr. Brenda Brown discusses her brush with death. She survived Sudden Cardiac Arrest. She shares details of her journey to recovery in her new book "The Day I forgot but will always Remember, living with sudden cardiac arrest."

The book is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Hurley Medical Center Gift Shop and McLaren Hospital Gift Shop. A book signing is planned for Saturday, June 29 at Totem Books in Flint, MI