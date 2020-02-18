Newsmaker for the week of February 16, 2020

On this week's edition of Newsmaker a discussion about heart health.
We talk to a survivor of sudden cardiac arrest. A representative from the American Heart Association joins us in our second segment. In our final segment a nutritionist joins us with some healthy food choices to help decrease your chances of developing heart disease.
Great Lakes Bay Region Go Red for Women Luncheon
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center
5121 Bay City Rd
Midland, MI 48642
