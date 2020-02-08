Next round of accumulating snow arrives Sunday

(2/8/2020) - Another round of accumulating snow is expected to move into Mid-Michigan on Sunday as a quick-moving system passes through the Great Lakes region.

Saturday morning, the storm system was positioned over North Dakota and will rapidly move towards Michigan throughout the day.

Snow is expected to arrive onshore on the west side of the state Sunday morning and will move into Mid-Michigan from west to east during the late morning and early afternoon.

The snow will be widespread, likely covering the entire lower peninsula and it should last for several hours. It is expected to come to an end by Sunday evening. The snow could be moderate to heavy at times, which will reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

One thing to watch out for is the possibility of some mixing, especially south along the I-69 corridor. Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 30s so this snow is expected to be on the wet-side, making shoveling a little a more difficult.

Once all said and done, a general 2-4 inches of snow is expected across Mid-Michigan. Further west along the U.S. 131 corridor, 3-5 inches will be possible.

Roads are expected to become slick and snow covered Sunday afternoon so make sure you take it slow on the roads and adjust your plans accordingly.

Stay with the ABC 12 First Alert Weather Team for updates as we continue to track this storm.