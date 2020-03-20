Nexteer Automotive beginning layoffs Monday to prevent coronavirus spread

(3/20/2020) - Nexteer Automotive will begin temporary layoffs in Saginaw County on Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its local plants.

Nexteer employs more than 5,000 people in Saginaw County, according to Saginaw Future. They will be off work for a while to practice social distancing and allow for plants to be cleaned.

United Auto Workers Local 699, which represents Nexteer workers, did not name a date when employees are expected to return.

Employees are planning to disinfect the plant by wiping down equipment, machine surfaces and common areas. A company has been placed on standby to perform a complete decontamination if any employees are diagnosed with coronavirus.

"This is a difficult and ever-evolving situation, to which nobody has previously encountered," the union posted on Facebook.

Union officials have been in talks with Nexteer management, including formation of a task force to streamline communications with health care providers, hospitals, plant medical staff and union leaders.

UAW Local 699 is planning to receive food truck deliveries beginning on March 27 and will continue as long as members need assistance.