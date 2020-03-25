Nexteer employee in Saginaw County tests positive for coronavirus

(3/25/2020) - An employee at one of Nexteer Automotive's plants in Saginaw County tested positive for coronavirus, according to the United Auto Workers.

UAW Local 699 says the company informed union leadership of the positive test on Wednesday. The employee works on the A Shift at Saginaw Plant 3, but officials did not say what area of the plant.

The employee hasn't been to the plant since March 18. Union officials believe the time away from the facility and other stay-at-home precautions leave a slight risk of exposure to other employees.

Nexteer is putting its emergency response plan into action, which includes collaborating with the Saginaw County Health Department and notifying employees who had close contact with the employee.

The affected areas of Plant 3 where the employee works have been closed so a professional cleaning crew can deep clean.

Nexteer employees more than 5,000 people in Saginaw County.