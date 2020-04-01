Nexteer making face masks and shields in Saginaw for health care workers

(4/1/2020) - Nexteer Automotive is using part of its idled plant near Saginaw to make medical face masks and face shields that will be donated to local health care workers.

The company is using 3D printers to make 50 masks and 100 shields, but may launch new manufacturing processes that would increase capacity to 1,000 face masks per day.

Another Nexteer factory in Poland is retooling to make face shields and head bands.

“We will continue to work with local medical and government partners, as well as our suppliers, to provide much-needed face masks and shields to help the brave medical teams on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robin Milavec, senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief strategy officer for Nexteer.

Nexteer engineers in Saginaw worked with Mid-Michigan health care workers to develop prototypes for two sizes of face masks before they began manufacturing.

They already have donated more than 150 masks to the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, which is fitting them with ear straps.

Nexteer is exploring a partnership with Mayer Tool & Engineering to develop molds for one of the company's injection molding machines at the Saginaw-area plant. That would allow the company to make 1,000 per day.

Nexteer continues exploring other partnerships with automakers to manufacture more critical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic.