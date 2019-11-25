Nexteer makes temporary layoffs, union president says

(11/25/2019) - Nexteer temporarily laid off some production workers last Friday, according to UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst.

Union officials could not say what caused the layoffs, how many people were affected or for how long.

The United Auto Workers is planning to announce more details on Tuesday.

Nexteer is one of Saginaw County's largest employers with about 5,000 workers locally and is a Tier I GM supplier. The company laid off about 1,500 workers during the 40-day General Motors strike in September and October.