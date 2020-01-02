Nick Gordon, former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, died after being found unresponsive in Fla. hotel

Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died.

Nick Gordon, center, the former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel and was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital. (Source: CNN/file)

The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.

The Maitland Police Dept. identified the deceased man as Nicholas Bouler in their police report.

Gordon’s ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.

