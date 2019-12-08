Nine-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots

(12/08/19) - A nine-year-old girl is spending her birthday in a different way than most kids her age.

Sophia Burns donated nearly 50 of her toys to a good cause.

"We're a giving not receiving family," Sophia Burns said. "This is all toys donated for Toys for Tots."

Saginaw Township Fire Department's annual Toys for Tots asks for new and unwrapped toys in exchange for a free ride on the fire truck, but as part of a family that values generosity, that's not why Sophia is offering her toys up.

"First, we were going to do 'Adopt A Family,' but that didn't really sound fun for the kids. Then, my mom, Shanna Burns, she brought up Toys for Tots, and I said sure because I have too much toys, and I don't need any more," Sophia Burns said.

Shanna Burns said her daughter said something that really hit home for her, leaving her feeling inspired. "What hit me harder at the most when I actually realized that she knew exactly what she was doing was the next morning, she looked at all the gifts and toys and said, 'This is going to make kids happy for Christmas this year'," she said.

Shanna Burns said she plans on making this a yearly tradition and hopes other families are inspired to do the same if they feel the calling.