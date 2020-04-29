No cases: Genesee County Jail inmates clean cells to avoid coronavirus

(4/29/2020) - Genesee County currently has the 4th highest number of COVID-19 cases. But, so far zero inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Genesee County Sheriff said strict measures were put in place early and will last for months to come.

ABC12 asked Sheriff Swanson to film a tour of the jail to show off the protocols in place to keep not just the inmates, but their families and the deputies safe.

"If you could smell, you would smell bleach, a heavy odor of bleach; because, we have crews that go all day - 24 hours a day from the 1st floor to the 5th floor, bleaching, sanitizing everything, using a disinfectant we call BruTab," Sheriff Swanson explained.

The hospital grade cleaner is also used by inmates who scrub their cells twice a day.

And you can see in the video above that the inmates and jail staff wear gloves, masks and sometimes face shields.

"Very few others have the situation where we have here, where we have no cases in the jail. Once it gets in, it spreads like wildfire," Captain Jason Gould explained.

He runs the daily operations inside the jail.

Right now, the population has been decreased to 398 people. The Sheriff's Office worked with the Prosecutor's Office and courts to get to that lower number.

But, crime hasn't stopped; and Gould said, on average, they accept about 60 new inmates each week.

Before they're booked, medical staff evaluates them. If the person doesn't have any symptoms, they're allowed in, but forced to quarantine for 14 days in a specific housing unit.

“We have our negative pressure cells, even if somebody feels sick, we put 'em up there until they're tested,” Sheriff Swanson said.

Two weeks ago, ABC12 first reported about the two corrections deputies and one paramedic who tested positive.

The Sheriff still has them quarantining.

Every coworker who came in close contact with those three was tested.

Sheriff Swanson added they've also been randomly testing inmates to confirm the virus remains outside of the jail.