No Stimulus Check This Week? Here's what to do

Yesterday was a strange day outside of "Swift Tax Service," as their clients were looking for answers on where their stimulus checks were and they came up empty.

This morning via Facebook, Swift Tax said their bank, MetaBank, received the stimulus check because of an IRS error, they have nothing to do with "any stimulus processing," and they sent all the checks back to the IRS.

Swift Tax also says it will take the IRS seven to 14 days to fix the problem, and to check the status of your stimulus you should go on the IRS website and use their tracker.

Swift Tax clients are not the only ones that haven't seen their $1200 dollars, Millions of American across the country did not receive their payments Wednesday because of glitches in the IRS system.

"They've never done this before, they're trying to build something out of nothing," said Rick Barnett, "Barnett Financial & Tax" CEO.

Barnett says these glitches can come from a variety of things, like too many people on the IRS website, which why it's hard to check the status of your payment, and probably the biggest factor is the IRS not having direct deposit information.

"It would be wise to try to go online first," said Barnett. "To try to see if their if there is anything that is preventing them from direct depositing your information. Maybe there is a update that needs to be made, maybe there is something wrong with the portal, something wrong with your account numbers. But, check that out first."

If you want to receive your stimulus as soon as possible don't wait until July 15th to file your taxes do it now.

"If you are getting money back, you will not get that money back until you file the return," said Barnett. "So, if you expect to be getting money back, don't wait to file until July 15th because you won't get money back until you file the return."