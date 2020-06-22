No coronavirus deaths reported in Saginaw County for a full week

(6/22/2020) - No deaths attributed to coronavirus have been reported in Saginaw County for a full week.

The Saginaw County Health Department last reported a coronavirus death last Tuesday, June 16, which increased the total to 117. The number remained the same on Monday.

A total of 19 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Saginaw County over the weekend for a total of 1,172. However, 35 more coronavirus patients were listed as recovered during that time, increasing the total to 535.

In Genesee County, only one death has been attributed to coronavirus in the last eight days. One person died from the illness on Friday and the most recent coronavirus death before that was June 14.

Genesee County now has 258 deaths blamed on coronavirus. Only 10 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the county on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a total of 2,125.

Lapeer County is seeing a significant jump in cases with nine reported on Friday and 23 over the weekend. The Lapeer County Health Department said on Friday that the increase was related to a cluster of cases, but no information about where the cases are occurring was reported.

Michigan has reported fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths for nine out of the last 10 days. There were 20 deaths blamed on the illness on Saturday, but only three on Sunday and seven on Monday.

The number of new coronavirus cases statewide fell below 200 on Sunday and Monday with 146 and 179, respectively. The state now has reported 61,409 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,853 deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,125 cases and 258 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,172 cases, 117 deaths and 535 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases and 35 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Bay, 341 cases, 28 deaths and 294 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and eight recoveries.

-- Clare, 26 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 55 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 92 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Lapeer, 227 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

-- Midland, 117 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, six cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 215 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.