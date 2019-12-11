No deal for roads after Michigan legislators, governor agree on budget

(12/11/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran on a promise to fix Michigan's roads during her election campaign last year.

Even though lawmakers have reached a deal on the state budget, road funding still remains at square one. That's not good for roads, which are continuing to deteriorate.

Genesee County Road Commission Managing Director Fred Peivandi said the next couple years will be critical for lawmakers and the governor to come up with a plan.

"I've been hearing about this road funding increase for a couple years now," he said. "But we had a significant increase starting in 2017. And we've been receiving additional funds since then."

Under former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, the Genesee County Road Commission received $22.33 million from the Michigan Transportation Fund in 2017.

That total increased by nearly $6 million in 2017 and to nearly $34 million in 2018. This year, Michigan Transportation Fund payments to the road commission were a little over $36.25 million.

Next year, the total will be almost $37.5 million and 2021 will be just shy of $40 million. After that, the road commission's state funding total remains a mystery.

Under Michigan law, 39.1% of Michigan Transportation Fund revenue goes to MDOT, another 39.1% goes to Michigan's 83 county road commissions and the other 21.8% goes to cities and villages.

Peivandi said Genesee County roads are in OK shape, but he knows they could be a lot better.

"We actually need about $76 million a year of MTF funds to bring our roads to fair and good condition within the next 10 years," he said.

Peivandi knows more than likely that will not happen. He's only able to do what he can with what he has.

Peivandi is hopeful lawmakers and the governor will come together to come up with a plan to tackle the roads -- and soon.

"I'm ready to program more projects, as soon as I know there are additional funds available."