No injuries after large house in Fenton Township catches fire

(5/28/2019) - Nobody was injured after a large house in Fenton Township caught fire Monday evening.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. on Lake Farms Court, which is just south of Silver Lake Road. Flames spread through much of the 3,200-square-foot house and several parts were engulfed when firefighters arrived.

A neighbor said the family of five, including three young children, all were able to get out of the house safely. They believe the family was grilling when the fire broke out.

At least six fire departments were on the scene Monday.

The fire rekindled on Tuesday, bringing several departments back to the scene. The second story of the house again caught fire and heavy smoke was pouring from the windows.

The Linden, Fenton, Fenton Township, Hartland, Mundy Township and North Oakland Fire Authority all were on the scene Tuesday to help extinguish flames on the second floor of the home.

That area of Fenton Township does not have municipal water lines, so firefighters had to truck in water from the city of Fenton and Mundy Township.