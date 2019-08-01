No one hurt when truck ends up in water

(08/01/19) - They went out for snacks, but ended up in the drink.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office tells us a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were in a Chevy Colorado pickup truck when it crashed into the water at the Linwood Beach Marina.

Neither of them were hurt, and they were able to safely make it out of the truck and the water before a deputy arrived.

The driver was arrested and is being held on a drunk driving charge.

The 21-year-old told the sheriff deputy they had gone out buy some snacks around 1 a.m. Thursday, when he had a vehicle malfunction causing the truck to go into the water.