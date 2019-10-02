Parents are upset with no parking signs put up at a local bus stop

(10/2/2019) - There's a new hassle for parents at a Mid-Michigan district after no-parking signs were put up at their children's remote bus stop.

A Gaines Township trustee proposed the no parking zone, which is in front of his house.

On Wednesday night, parents got to address that trustee during a regular township meeting, and it was heated at times.

"Trustee Moros has used his position on the township board to attempt to address a personal issue by misinforming the board," Mary Kenyon said

Kenyon is one of several parents upset with the Gaines Township board for approving no parking signs at her children's bus stop.

Kenyon is pointing her finger at Trustee Matt Moros because those signs are right next to his home.

"Using isolated incidents to his advantage to paint a very negative picture of a very typical safe bus stop," Kenyon said.

Moros says the Linden Public Schools bus drop at the intersection of Jewell and Seymour Road has been an ongoing issue.

"It's just been a complete disrespect as well as leaving their kids there. You are leaving your own kids at a bus stop out in the middle of nowhere," Moros said.

Parent Jill Rohner says like Kenyon she waits in her car with her kids. For close to a month parents have been parking close to a football field away from the bus stop. Rohner says this has made their walk to the bus stop extremely difficult.

"Usually we kind of rely on the lighting from the headlights of the car to light up the intersection as kids are crossing or boarding the bus. So, when they are way back there, the headlights don't do anything," Rohner said.

Moros says he talked with the school district months ago to find a safer spot.

"We've had multiple conversations trying with Linden and they just don't respond," Moros said.

The board did move to follow up with the Genesee County Road Commission and state police on a traffic study. In the meantime, it looks like those signs are staying up.