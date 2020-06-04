"No peace": Saginaw NAACP rallies alongside community leaders

Rallies and demonstrations around Michigan Thursday as George Floyd is laid to rest. Mourners stood for more than eight minutes -- to mark the length of time Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck before he died. Floyd's death sparked nationwide outrage that's still simmering tonight.

Though protests have remained largely peaceful in Mid-Michigan, it served as a somber reminder as Saginaw protesters turned out in force. The latest locally to say enough is enough.

“No peace until we see justice.”

A powerful message from Terry Pruitt, the president of NAACP’s Saginaw Chapter, on the steps of City

Hall.

“We should be joining them,” argued Pruitt, referring to protesters.

A crowd of well over 100 gathered on the lawn under the June sun for a rally organized by local activists. With the NAACP calling on civic leaders, police, teachers and clergy to join the conversation.

“We’ve got to seize the moment,” explained Pruitt. “We’ve got to capitalize on the energy and emotion that we’ve seen over the last few days… emerge from some of that with some definitive steps and actions that will create change for this community.”

“There’s a lot that’s got to be done here,” related Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth.

Another appearance as well from Saginaw’s top cop, who met with backlash following his response to a question asked during a march earlier Thursday. Ruth claimed, “Law enforcement pull people over for a reason,” a response that elicited an extreme reaction from the crowd.

The chief again vowed a thorough review of departmental policy via the city attorney’s office, but never dug into specifics regarding those potential changes and when ABC 12 later pressed Ruth on a time table, this was his response:

“It all takes time. There’s a lot going on. I’m going to rallies every day. I’m talking to the news every day. We’re going to do that as quickly as we can start. The city attorney’s already started.”

The call to action comes as the Michigan Senate passes a bill, requiring police to undergo mandatory conflict de-escalation and implicit bias training.

“As a mother of two young black children, I think it’s a necessary conversation,” related Kenyatta Pryor, who listened in on the rally from the lawn. “Not only have the conversation… there’s that accountability that has to be there.”

To many, the question of how to move forward -- even as the police themselves become involved in some of these protests -- centers on accountability and how to get from here to there.

“We have to have all people come to the table in order for real change to happen,” explained Pryor. “Everybody being here today is an example that we’re committed to make that change.”

“Beyond the conversation,” began Pruitt. “I want to see some definite steps taken by the decision makers to create greater equity and greater equality in our community.”

