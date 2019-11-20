No problem finding that perfect Christmas tree this year

(11/20/19) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, Christmas tree season is almost here.

That has tree farms getting ready to open their doors in just a few days.

The question is if there will be enough trees this year, after heavy spring rain.

Twas the month before Christmas,

and on the tree farm,

people are wondering if our wacky weather,

has done any harm.

"We actually started planting new baby trees in March. I think it was Good Friday that we planted trees and it was cold and wet, and we were in snow suits. but we were planting," said Runyan's Country Tree Farm owner Deborah Case.

Our spring was wet,

and cool was our summer.

Did it affect the trees?

If so, what a bummer!

"We actually planted prior to all the early spring rain. We planted right after, right before Easter, so, we were, it was cold, and it was a little drizzly and a little wet, but the fields were just enough that we could get in," Case added.

While it's a bit early to find that perfect tree,

visions of trimming and hanging ornaments

will soon have children singing with glee.

"This summer was great because we had a lot of rain and we didn't have to worry about watering the trees. July was hot, so we had to come out and we had to take care of making sure some of the fields and some of the babies had enough water," Case said.

Artificial trees are convenient,

and used year after year.

But, a fresh evergreen has perks too,

like its pine smell and good cheer.

"The natural tree has the aroma. That's the key point to it, I think. You can buy lights that twinkle, change colors, do everything, put them on the live trees also. There's just something about the feel of a real tree," said Runyan's Country Tree Farm owner Michael Case.

There will be plenty of trees for all to enjoy.

So, don't worry, don't fret,

and don't sing the blues.