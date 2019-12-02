No serious injuries after Bay City school bus hit by pickup truck

(12/2/2019) - Six students and the driver aboard a Bay City Public Schools bus escaped unharmed after getting hit by a pickup truck Monday morning.

The pickup truck was unable to stop on icy roads and slid into the intersection of State and North Union streets. It hit the bus broadside while the bus was making a turn.

Nobody on the bus was injured and the pickup truck driver declined medical attention, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Police are reminding drivers to take it easy during slippery commutes.