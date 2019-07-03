No thanks: Former Gov. Rick Snyder turns down Harvard teaching position

(7/3/2019) - Former Gov. Rick Snyder won't be teaching Harvard students about his work leading Michigan after all.

Snyder tweeted on Wednesday that he is turning down an offer to become a senior resident fellow for the university's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He said the decision was based on the turbulent reaction to Friday's announcement.

"It would have been exciting to share my experiences, both positive and negative; our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive," Snyder wrote.

He was scheduled to start a position on Monday as a fellow in the Taubman Center for State and Local Government, according to the Associated Press.

Snyder has said he is proud of his efforts turning our Detroit's troubled finances and working to keep young people in Michigan. However, he has been criticized for his role in the Flint water crisis and its response.