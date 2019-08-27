No, the Mackinac Bridge towers aren't being painted a different color

(8/27/2019) - The south tower of the Mackinac Bridge will look different when thousands of people embark on the annual bridge walk Monday.

Crews are busy stripping old layers of lead-based paint from the bridge's 556-foot tower and exposing the original steel. A gray coat of primer is being applied to the bare steel.

The east side of the south tower mostly has the gray color now, but the final color of both towers will be an ivory hue similar to the existing color.

The north tower was repainted for $6.3 million in 2017 and 2018 while the $6.5 million repainting on the south tower will continue through 2020. The new zinc-based paint is expected to last 35 years.