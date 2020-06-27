Non-profit asking for food and donations Saturday to help fill critical need

(6/27/20) - A non-profit group said it was hosting a food collection drive Saturday to help fill a critical need for donations for Mid-Michigan families.

FISH of Grand Blanc said it had doubled the number of food distributions for our struggling neighbors from twice a month to weekly. It said it was going through inventory very quickly in the pandemic, and donations were down significantly.

The collection sites were set to run on June 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home and Sams's Club. Both are on Saginaw Street.

FISH said it was partnering with Grand Blanc police and firefighters for the effort.

It was looking for non-perishables like cereal, boxed mac n' cheese, tuna, soups, and peanut butter. It also needed personal hygiene items, toilet paper, and laundry soap.