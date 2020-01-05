Nonprofit finds record number of law officers died by suicide in 2019

(01/05/2020) - A new report is claiming a record number of current or former Law Enforcement Officers have died by suicide in 2019.

This comes from Blue H.E.L.P. It's a nonprofit organization that works to reduce the stigma around mental health issues in Law Enforcement.

According to the data, 228 current or former officers died from reported suicide last year compared to 172 reported in 2018.

The study says 90-percent of those officers were male and roughly a quarter of them were veterans with at least 20 years of service.

Since 2016, over 500 officers have lost their life through self-harm.

