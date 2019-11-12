North End Soup Kitchen in Flint extending day time hours due to cold temperatures

(11/12/19) -- The North End Soup Kitchen in Flint will be extending its hours Wednesday due to the cold temperatures expected across mid Michigan. Normally, the kitchen is closed between lunch and dinner, but instead will remain open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"We're going to have some tables set up in the hallway for people to hang out all day and many of them do," said Catholic Charities' John Manse.

It was a crowded lunch room Tuesday at the kitchen.

Many people were enjoying not just a hot meal, but a chance to be out of the elements and inside where its warm.

"It's pretty nice that they get people in here and feed the ones that are homeless and the ones that are not to get a warm meal," said Flint resident Rena Watson.

She and Michael Watson have been coming to the soup kitchen for a number of years. They plan to take advantage of the organization keeping its doors open longer during the cold weather.

"People can come and relax their mind and have a good warm meal because it's cold outside. It's a beautiful place to come down and enjoy yourself," Michael said.

Manse says something so simple as staying open a little longer can make all the difference in the world to those less fortunate.

"The volunteers that come every day, they actually requested it years ago. That's why we started doing it. They couldn't stand the fact people were standing outside freezing, so why not, that's what we're here for," he said.