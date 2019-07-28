North Flint Food Market invites the community for "Day of Play"

(07/28/2019) - It was a day of fun - including activities for the kids like yoga, Zumba and cardio dancing.

"We've got games for the children, they're getting free ice cream, we're giving out fruit for the children and we're just trying to bring the community out to have some fun in the sun," said Arlene Wilborn, general manager of North Flint Food Market

Flint's Day of Play also featured a dunk tank and other community organizations at the site of the future home of the North Flint Food Market on N. Clio Rd near Pierson Rd.

"I grew up over here over 40 years ago," said Wilborn. "I can remember walking up to the fair, to the bowl right across the street. We want to bring that type of energy back on the Northside."

The food market will be the first of its kind in Genesee County as a cooperative grocery store in Flint’s Northside. And it will be coming soon.

"Right now we have the store that's going to be built in 2020, so come out see us and become a member. Because once you become a member, you're going to own a piece of this grocery store."

The free event put on by NFFM as they partnered with Crim Fitness Foundation and Hurley Medical Center was held Sunday to bring the community together.

"When people feel that they are a part of a community, then they are more willing to be involved," said Julie Lopez, director of Crime Stoppers.

With the food market expected to open next year, Wilborn says it's just the beginning.

"We don't have anything on this side of Flint that we own,” said Wilborn. “So that's why we're out here trying to show the community we want to own where we live at. And this is just the beginning guys. After this grocery store, we got a credit union coming. After the credit union, we're going to do another housing project on this side of Flint."

