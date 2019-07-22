Northbound I-475 closing entirely in construction zone north of Flint

(7/22/2019) - No traffic will be allowed on I-475 in either direction in the construction zone between Carpenter and Clio roads beginning next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes through that stretch on July 29 to begin a full reconstruction. The southbound lanes have been closed for the same project since March.

Construction crews are completely reconstructing the freeway from the soil up in that stretch as part of a $44 million rehabilitation project along the entire 18-mile freeway through Genesee County.

The new freeway will be condensed from three lanes to two in both directions between Carpenter Road and Saginaw Street.

MDOT says the project is behind schedule due to weather, causing both sides to be closed at the same time. Originally, crews were planning to reopen the southbound lanes before closing the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes likely won't reopen until the end of August or early September.

The northbound lanes need to close in July to allow enough time for that part of the project this construction season. The entire project on I-475 is scheduled to be completed in December.