Northbound I-475 reopens to drivers

Big news for drivers this weekend-- a major highway through Genesee County will finally be reopening.

The work along 475 started in 2018, closed the highway completely in 2019, and now in 2020 it is officially wrapping up this weekend.

Northbound I-475 will reopen to drivers Saturday by 4 pm.

The southbound side was reopened last fall, but due to weather and other unforeseen barriers, the northbound side was kept closed over winter.

Work resumed this spring, and now the highway will reopen to drivers this weekend.

According to MDOT engineers, it wasn't an easy decision to make to keep the road closed for an additional 6 months longer than expected-- but it was necessary due to the kind of experimental pavement being used and the cost that comes with it.

"Knowing that this is part of an experimental process, we weren't really willing to make any kind of accommodations to the pavement mix requirements or the weather requirements that were needed on days to pave," said MDOT Bay Region's Jocelyn Hall.

The pavement used on the northbound side is a 50 year pavement-- which is expected to last even longer with preventative maintenance. The southbound side has a standard 30 year pavement design.