Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night for emergency repair

(6/25/2019) - All northbound traffic will be diverted off I-75 in Bay County while the Michigan Department of Transportation completes and emergency repair Tuesday night.

The freeway will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday in the existing construction zone between North Union and Beaver roads.

MDOT says crews need to repair the movable barrier wall in the construction zone. The closure was announced Tuesday afternoon.

A detour route will be posted on M-13 and Linwood Road.