Northern Lights may be visible Saturday night, depending on cloud cover

If the cloud cover holds off until after sunset, the Northern Lights could be visible for much of Mid-Michigan Saturday night.

A moderate geomagnetic storm watch (G2) has been issued for late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Each geo-storm has a certain Kp-value associated with it and this particular storm could produce a Kp-value of 6.

What's happening is a Coronal Hole (CH) on the suns surface will be facing Earth. The energy released in this CH will cause a geomagnetic response in the atmosphere, A.K.A. the Northern Lights.

A Kp of 6 will be able to be seen by then entire ABC12 viewing area with chances better the farther north you get. The best time to look will be about an hour after sunset until just after midnight.

The weather forecast for Saturday evening calls for cloud cover moving into much of Michigan. However, the trend has been later and later which means we could have a chance of holding it off until after sunset.

Get as far away from city lights as possible and look for a clearing for the best chance to view the show.