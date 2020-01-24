Northern Michigan couple dies in house on fire trying to save pets

(1/24/2020) - Authorities say a couple died Thursday in a northern Michigan house engulfed in flames as they tried to save their pets.

Kalkaska County sheriff's officials say fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Kalkaska Township home of Brian and Sheryl Curry, both 56.

The Currys got out safely but returned in an attempt to rescue several animals.

Firefighters and deputies say they tried to save the couple but had to pull back because of dangerous conditions. The bodies later were found in the house.

Officials say the cause of the fire, which leveled the home, is being investigated.

