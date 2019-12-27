Northern Michigan man charged in death of his 8-week-old son

(12/27/2019) - A northern Michigan man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the September death of his 8-week-old son.

Wexford County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Tyler Russell of Mesick on Thursday during his arraignment in the 84th District Court in Cadillac.

He faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse first degree.

The charges follow a lengthy investigation into the Sept. 28 death of Xavier Russell. State troopers found the infant unresponsive at a home in Mesick and he died later at a Traverse City hospital.

An autopsy found his manner of death to be homicide caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.

