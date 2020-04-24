Northern Michigan mayors sound off on relaxed travel restrictions

One of the most controversial elements of the stay home order as it was: the ban on hunkering down at a vacation home. Yet, as part of the Governor's most recent order, that travel is now allowed. Now that I-75 is once again a wide open road to vacationers and returning locals, Connie Litzner has mixed feelings.

“I know we have to get back to business,” explains Litzner. “Our economy’s only going to sustain for so long… The safety and welfare has to come first.”

The St. Ignace mayor shares fears a sudden influx of new faces could touch-off a familiar threat: a potential second, deadlier wave of COVID-19.

“Travel is the way it’s going to spread,” says Litzner. “We ask if you’re come back to your seasonal residence, that you quarantine for two weeks. These are people that are traveling back and forth.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she would extend the state’s shelter in place order into the middle of May, yet would end the ban on trips to secondary or vacation homes. Still, in her Friday briefing, the governor strongly discouraged unnecessary travel.

“Our rural hospitals are not equipped to meet an influx of people who bring or spread the virus,” argues Whitmer. “If you do go, please plan so that you are not in the local grocery stores. Limit your exposure and observe the proper hygiene.”

The governor’s earlier prohibition on vacation home travel prompted now viral backlash from protestors in Lansing and even had a group of Up North sheriffs refusing to enforce some aspects of the law. Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers supports Whitmer’s strategy, though he still feels it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s going to be horrible for our economy,” relates Carruthers. “No one wants this. No one’s excited by it, but we’re all trying to work together to stop this virus.”

Urging anyone weighing a trip north, to pack everything they need beforehand and not subject anyone to unnecessary risks.

“Baby steps,” explains Carruthers. “I think that’s what the governor and the governors from all the other states around us are trying to do as well.”

