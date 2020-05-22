Northwood University, Dow High School suffer significant flood damage

(5/22/2020) - The devastating floods around Midland this week affected businesses, churches and schools just as badly as homeowners.

Flooding caused the wood floor in Riepma Arena at Northwood University to buckle.

Northwood University and Dow High School both sustained significant flood damage, but the full extent could not be determined Friday.

ServPro, a property restoration company, had several trucks outside the high school for most of Friday.

Down the street at Northwood University, the damage was very clear. The artificial turf at Hantz Stadium got completely soaked, which raises concerns about contamination from floodwaters.

The turf was only two years old when the stadium flooded.

Next to the turf, the running track is covered with dried up mud. The university athletics department believe more than likely they'll be replacing the track.

Riepma Arena just got renovated a couple years ago, but floodwaters caused the hardwood floor to buckle and come right off the floor.

"It's shocking," said Travis McCurdy, spokesman for Northwood's athletics department. "Obviously with the virus and everything, I hadn't even been on campus in about six weeks as it was. I had just been working from home. Even if we are granted permission to come back to work. We're not going to be able to do it for a while."

Despite the damage, Northwood is still planning on having students to return in person to class for the fall semester. That leaves a few months to get the mess cleaned up and the damage taken care of.