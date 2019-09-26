Northwood University students focus on 'legacy' at auto show

(09/26/19) - Northwood University in Midland is hosting the 56th International Auto Show this weekend.

This year's theme is 'Legacy'. The entirely student-run auto show aims to honor past efforts while making updates that will help future Northwood University International Auto Show (NUIAS) team members.

A popular feature are reuseable signs.

"We have schedule boards posted throughout the show, we new signs indicating what division you're in, optimal show route, where you can get food, things like that," said NUIAS Public Relations Chair Katie McCray.

Along with the new cars, trucks, and SUVs from domestic and international automakers, you'll see some old favorites.

"This year's theme of 'Legacy' is incorporating vehicles like this, that represent the legacy of the brand," explained NUIAS General Chair Matthew Baucher, who was standing in front of a Ferrari 512.

The event comes at an interesting time for the auto industry.

The Generals Motors strike has been a topic of conversation leading up to the show.

"We definitely do study these things, we pay a lot of attention to the auto industry," McCray said. "We really try to understand exactly what the root cause of it is behind it."

It takes around 400 students to pull together the show.

They recognize many of these cars are put together by union workers. But the event truly showcases what the auto industry has to offer from design to factories to dealerships.

Down the road the work these students do will be part of history -- on campus and possibly around the globe.

"We want to respect all the legacy that's come before us, but we're also here to leave a legacy ourselves," Baucher said.

The NUIAS runs Friday from 1-6pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 9am-4pm at the Midland campus.