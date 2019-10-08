Northwood students react after losing Michigan Tuition Grant due to Governor's veto

(10/08/2019) - "$2400 could be like oh I'm going to college, or I'm not. Like you're losing that much money on average? That's horrible.

Thousands of college students now scrambling to cover tuition costs.

This all coming after a need-based education grant was eliminated as part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recent vetoes.

The Michigan Tuition grant was already awarded to nearly 17-thousand students at Michigan's independent colleges and universities - including Northwood University.

But now nearly halfway into the semester -- students are forced to come up with $2400 to cover the money they were depending on.

Our own Andy Chambo spoke with a student on what this means for their college future.

Randall Madison is like many college students right now -- focusing on his upcoming midterms.

But now he faces a new stress -- replacing thousands of dollars he was promised for tuition.

"I worked so hard to get that, where it doesn't make sense."

Randall Madison is a sophomore at Northwood University, and also serves as the president of the Student Government Association. And he along with many of his fellow peers are hurt by the cut.

"It's going to be an expensive change because over the course of 4 years that's $9600. Now I have to pay this money back like I said earlier it's going to be hard for some students to come to college because $10,000 is a lot of money."

He's begun looking into a job during the school year, but is concerned it may take away from his education.

"Like it's going to be hard,” said Madison. “How am I going to be able to focus on school and a job at the same time?"

As the financial aid director of Northwood University, Mark Martin says the move hurts independent colleges across the state.

"It's devastating to our students and even to the institution,” said Martin. “We expect somewhere between 1.2 to $1.5 million dollars to come to us from the state for these students.”

Money that has already been given to students. And Martin says it’s up to the colleges to do the dirty work for the state and get the money back.

“We've already advanced institutional funds to our students for the fall semester and now we're on the verge of taking it away,” said Martin.

Students who receive this tuition grant make up about 30 percent of all students receiving need-based financial aid from the state.

“You ask yourself how come the students are the victims here,” said Martin. “Why are they paying for this lack of budgeting and cooperation in Lansing?”